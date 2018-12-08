Prince Charles and Princess Charlotte share same special hobby Prince George is a keen fan, too

Princess Charlotte recently enjoyed a special performance of The Nutcracker with her mother the Duchess of Cambridge, and it sounds like she might have found her love of ballet from her grandfather. Opening up about his love for the Arts since childhood on Radio 3 show Private Passions, Prince Charles spoke about attending the ballet and concerts with his grandmother, the Queen Mother. In the special show, which is set to first broadcast on Boxing Day, Charles also reflects on playing the cello with the Trinity College Orchestra while he was a student at Cambridge. He continued to discuss the music that was performed at his wedding to the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as a work he personally conducted with members of the Philharmonia Orchestra as part of Camilla's 60th birthday.

READ: Cheryl speaks out after losing major contract with L'Oréal

Charlotte and George love dancing, just like their grandfather!

Following in her "Grandpa Wales'" footsteps, little Charlotte went to the special viewing of The Nutcracker on Thursday. Kate spent time chatting to fellow guests, while three-year-old Charlotte patiently held onto her hand. The outing seemed fitting for the Princess, who has already developed a fondness for dance. During a previous chat with English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo about Princess Diana's passion for dancing, Kate said of her daughter: "She absolutely loves it." Prince William went on to open up about Diana's "fantastic" dancing, saying: "She loved dancing, she was a fantastic dancer. We've been going through her music collection recently and there's some quite eclectic stuff in there. She was elated by the skill."

READ: Eamonn Holmes admits he and wife Ruth Langsford haven't been spending much time together

WATCH: Princess Charlotte copies Queen's royal wave

Loading the player...

And it looks like Charlotte's brother, Prince George, has caught the dancing bug, too. This year at Thomas's Battersea for Year One, the five-year-old has been taking part in weekly ballet lessons. A specialist teacher conducts one 35 minute lesson per week and each class is accompanied by a live pianist - which sounds pretty impressive! In October, Prince William revealed how much his son was enjoying his dance classes. Speaking to a young dancer called Junior at Kensington Palace, the royal shared: "George is doing dancing as well, he loves it."

Private Passions with Prince Charles will be available on BBC Sounds from Boxing Day, before airing on BBC Radio 3 on December 30.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.