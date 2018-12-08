Faye Tozer's husband's response to Strictly's Giovanni Pernice flirting rumours Such a great response...

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice was spotted wiping food away from celebrity dance partner Faye Tozer's mouth while out for dinner earlier this week, and now Faye's husband Mark Smith has responded to the rumoured flirting in the most hilarious way. On Friday evening, Mark took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with a few grains of rice stuck to the corner of his mouth, along with the caption: "Where’s @pernicegiovann1 when you need him? Help me out @fayetozersmith [smiley face emoji]". It's an obvious dig at the headlines that emerged after Faye and Giovanni's cosy lunch, which suggested that Giovanni was flirting with Faye by gently wiping the food from her face. His friends found it very funny, calling it a "brilliant" reaction.

Faye has been married to her software engineer husband Mark for nearly ten years, and they'll celebrate their anniversary this December. They also welcomed their first child, Benjamin Barrington Tozer-Smith, in 2009. Meanwhile, although Giovanni is single, there have been further rumours surrounding his relationship with Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts. Giovanni responded to these rumours in an interview with Philip Schofield on This Morning, saying: "According to the press I change girlfriend every single day," before adding: "We are really good friends. She's a lovely person, but I'm single. I'm in Newcastle every single day, so there's no chance for me."

Mark has supported Faye's Strictly journey since that start

Faye and Giovanni are currently dazzling audiences and judges alike on Strictly, consistently appearing at the top end of the scoreboard. On Saturday evening, in Blackpool, the pair will be dancing the Paso Doble to 'Unstoppable' by E. S. Posthumus. With so much drama surrounding the couple this week, their performance is sure to be a strong one!

