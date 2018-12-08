Who will reach the Strictly Come Dancing finals? Fans' reactions to the semis See fan's reactions and predictions

Can you believe it's already the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals? With just five couples left, there's only one more week until one of the celebrities and their dance partner pick up the coveted Glitterball Trophy. Giovanni Pernice and Faye Tozer, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, and Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are all performing two dances in the semis, but who will make it through to next week's final?

READ: Faye Tozer's husband Mark makes sweet romantic gestures before Strictly semis

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's Charleston

Stacey and Kevin performed a traditional Charleston, with Stacey rocking the 1920s look in a bobbed wig and flapper dress. This viewers' babies loved it so much, they couldn't take their eyes off the screen.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

Dianne and Joe peformed the Argentine Tango and the pair had so much chemistry that judge Bruno Tonioli commented on the romantic rumours surrounding the dance partners. However, they didn't score very well as they judges only awarded them 29 points. Does this mean they're in trouble? Most fans are more interested in the romance rumours than the dancing, anyway...

Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice

Ashley and Giovanni performed a dramatic Paso Dable. Afterwards, Giovanni admitted to stumbling during the routine and told the judges not to put any of the blame on Ashley. Fans are so convinced that the pair are going through to the final that one fan shared a GIF to show how predictably brilliant they were.

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard

After AJ spoke out about 'those' romance rumours (he didn't deny it!) he performed a passionate Tango with Lauren. Although many fans commented on how Lauren's confidence has grown, a lot of viewers also thought it wasn't right that she scored higher than Joe Sugg. This could be another pair in trouble.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice

Faye's husband Mark made the sweetest good luck gesture for his wife in the semi-finals, before she took to the floor with Giovanni to perform her dreaded Samba. Although they scored well with the judges (37) fans had mixed reviews about the routine. One fan's dog was not impressed.

Each couple then performed another dance, but we won't find out who actually makes it through to the final's until the results show on Sunday evening.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.