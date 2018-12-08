Faye Tozer's husband Mark makes sweet romantic gestures before Strictly semis He's her number one fan!

Faye Tozer has made it through to the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice, and her husband Mark Smith has made the cutest gesture to support her. Mark shared a gorgeous photo of his wife on Instagram on Saturday - just hours before the Strictly semis started, captioned: "Teamwork makes the dream work! Get voting people. She hasn't even put her shoes on yet but still this week is going to be epic. #TeamGandT #TozerTrain #strictlycomedancing #haywaythefaye VOTE FOR FAYE." The romantic post came just a couple of days after the pair celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary together. Mark shared a collage of photographs of the couple, including a shot from their wedding day and another taken behind the scenes at Strictly.

The sweet collage of photos Mich posted earlier in the week

Despite persistent rumours of a romantic relationship forming between Faye and Giovanni, her husband Mark has supported Faye throughout the whole contest. In fact, he reacted to the allegations in the most hilarious way. In November, Giovanni was spotted affectionately wiping food away from Faye's mouth while they ate out for lunch. Mark responded to the photographs with his own selfie, showing a few grains of rice stuck to the corner of his mouth. In the caption, he joked: "Where’s @pernicegiovann1 when you need him? Help me out @fayetozersmith [smiley face emoji]". It was an obvious dig at the headlines that emerged after Faye and Giovanni's cosy lunch, which suggested that Giovanni was flirting with Faye. His friends found it very funny, calling it a "brilliant" reaction.

Faye and Giovanni wowed judges in musicals week with their quirky Charleston to a reworked version of The Lonely Goatherd from The Sound of Music and received tens from all the judges. Will the pair be able to dazzle once more and make it through to next week's final?