Ant McPartlin has been taking a break from his presenting duties this year, but fans are hoping to see him reunited with Declan Donnelly in the new year. From what we know so far, it is thought that Ant will be making a TV comeback in January to front the new series of Britain's Got Talent alongside Dec. And what's more, while Holly Willoughby was hugely popular on this year's I'm A Celebrity, Ant is also expected to go out to Australia next year for the next series. Holly previously said ahead of her time on I'm A Celebrity that she would be simply keeping Ant's place warm for his return. Many viewers on social media have called for Holly to return with Ant and Dec for next year's show, but no mention has been made of this so far.

To help ensure that Ant's recovery goes smoothly, ITV bosses made the decision to push back the next series of Saturday Night Takeaway to 2020, meaning that next year it won't air. In March, Dec was forced to present the show solo following Ant's arrest for drink-driving. At the time, Dec released a statement explaining that the show would go ahead without his side-kick. Dec was later praised for his solo presenting duties with the help of Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern.

While Ant has been absent from TV, he has occasionally spoken out in support of Dec, most recently ahead of the start of I'm A Celebrity. Taking to Ant and Dec's joint Twitter account, he wrote: "All the very best of luck little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight. Lots of love from the big fella! A. I'm A Celeb. X." Ant also made sure to publically congratulate Dec after the arrival of his baby daughter Isla in September. Branding himself Uncle Ant, he said: "Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne. Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx."

Despite not being on the show this year, Ant still had an important part to play on I'm A Celebrity. Emma Jessen, an ITV weather presenter, took to Twitter to claim that the production team have been consulting Ant over Dec and Holly’s jokes on the live show. "I am informed that Ant was consulted for scripted Holly & Dec links for @imacelebrity series 2018 #imacelebrity #imaceleb @Ant_McPartlin @antanddec… top move production team if this is the case, can see his hallmarks there," she wrote.

