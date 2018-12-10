Lisa Armstrong speaks out after being axed from Britain's Got Talent The talented makeup artist has been supported by fans following the news

Lisa Armstrong has spoken out in response to fans messages of support following the reports that she has been axed from the next series of Britain's Got Talent. The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist confirmed that it hadn’t been her decision after one follower tweeted: "I really hope it was your decision to move on to better projects," to which she replied: "Nope x." Lisa also replied to another fan who had said: "Sorry like @lisaAmakeup being axed is ridiculous!! Why should she be punished?!" Lisa replied writing: "Exactly hun x." Ant McPartlin's ex-wife also retweeted a fan's message, which said: "@lisaAmakeup just saw you have been taken off BGT. I'm so sorry to hear this if it's true Lisa, it seems you are still getting punished for something you had no control over. You are amazing and so good to your followers with advice etc so carry on and sod em!"

Lisa Armstrong spoke out after being axed from BGT

Britain's Got Talent is set to start its new series in early 2019, and on Sunday it was reported that Ant is planning to return following his break from presenting duties. Lisa has worked on the show for ten years as the head of makeup, but The Mirror reports that the decision to not ask Lisa back is to ensure that Ant's return goes as smoothly as possible. Talented Lisa has also worked as the Chief Makeup and Hair Designer for Strictly Come Dancing for 11 years.

Lisa is working on a new show in the new year for Jet TV

Luckily for Lisa, she will have an exciting new show to get stuck into in the new year, which will see her work alongside Kate Middleton's hairdresser Richard Ward. The new makeover show will air on Jet TV, with Lisa giving her expertise as a makeup artist. Lisa's talents have seen her receive the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community. She often posts pictures of her work on social media, and enjoys hanging out with the celebrities and pro dancers after work. Fans will be delighted at Lisa's involvement in the new TV show as they regularly ask her to front her own programme so that she can give top makeup tips more frequently.

