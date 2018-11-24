See Ant McPartlin's hilarious impression of this I'm a Celebrity star Do you remember him doing this?

Ant McPartlin might not be in the I'm a Celebrity jungle this year, but fans will be delighted to see this impression he did of one of the jungle's favourite campmates. Back in 2015, Ant dressed up as The Chase star Anne Hegerty - wearing a wig, red lipstick and Anne's trademark pinstripe suit -before impersonating her on ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway. Anne, who is known as The Governess on the hit quiz show, made a guest appearance with quiz host Bradley Walsh, while Ant did the well-intentioned impersonation.

Ant's impression of Anne

Anne is proving to be a hit with viewers at home, after openly talking about and raising awareness of her autism diagnosis. In fact, it emotionally affected fans so much, that 11-year-old Joseph Hughes penned the star a letter to tell her about his own autism. Reading it out on This Morning earlier this week, he said: "I was diagnosed with autism when I was five. I like to watch you on The Chase and now I watch you in the jungle. I think you are very brave for going in the jungle. I couldn’t go there because there are too many bugs." He continued: "Some people are mean to me because I am autistic but watching you makes me see that other people can have autism too and maybe I can have a cool job like you when I am older."

Ant and Anne

Meanwhile, although Ant shared his approval of Holly Willoughby being his temporary replacement on I'm a Celebrity while he takes time out from presenting after rehab, he has stayed silent about what he thinks about her time on the show so far. Fans, however, are delighted with the new presenter! She has been such a hit with viewers at home that in the first week of the show the ratings increased since the previous year. In the show's first episode, it hit a peak of 11.9 million viewers, making it the show's highest rated launch in the past five years. It was also the biggest overnight rating of 2018 outside of World Cup matches. The ratings have continued to stay strong, with Tuesday's show peaking at 10.5 million people, up on last year by +1.4 million viewers.

