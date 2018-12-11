Coronation Street: Audrey Platt's storyline could have been very different and MUCH darker Sue Nicholls told the writers that she didn't particularly like the storyline

Coronation Street fans are loving Audrey's relationship with Lewis on the popular soap, but the actress behind the iconic role, Sue Nicholls, has revealed that her fate could have been very different. According to the star, writers of the soap were considering giving her a much lonelier outcome. Speaking to HELLO!, she said: "There was a time, there was something pitched to me - oh, ages ago - that maybe Audrey's storyline could be that she was at home and going home drinking a lot - a bit true to life actually - I think that's why my mouth went down and, 'Oh, I don't think that's good' but it was the story and it was to make the family, to make Gail come and say, 'Oh, mother, are you lonely?'"

Sue opened up about her character finding love

She continued: "I heard myself saying, 'Actually, you know I don't think… I love being, I love my husband of course, but he isn't with me all the time, and I said, 'Why do you think somebody of whatever age I was, because they just work in the salon and then go home, that they are lonely and they are going to drink?'" Sue made her opinions on the proposed storyline clear, and concluded: "I tried to pitch it back to them and say, Well, I don't want to play that I'm a drunk, forlorn little thing, because it's about the age. You know, not everyone's lonely. Some are, yes, but it's nice that they went the other way and she [Audrey] ended up living her life, very much living her life."

READ: Corrie's Connie Hyde reveals how she disconnects from her character

Loading the player...

The star also opened up about showing that older people can fall in love too, saying: "It happens, you know, and it's certainly very nice for one of the older characters in a soap to have that, because the gorgeous youngsters and middle youngsters are all so good and pretty, so it is quite nice to have that because it does happen."

READ: Coronation Street spoilers: Kate and Rana break-up after devastating revelation

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.