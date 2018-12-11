Downton Abbey to host new live experience - get all the details Calling all Downton Abbey super fans!

Downton Abbey fans are in for a treat next summer as the makers of the period drama are staging a live concert in the grounds of Highclere Castle. The concert, dubbed Music From Downton Abbey, will be performed by the Chamber Orchestra of London and hosted by none other than Jim Carter, who will revive his role as the beloved butler Mr. Carson. In addition to the iconic theme tune, the show will feature other music from the series, including performances of If You Were The Only Girl In The World and I'll Count The Days.

The concert itself, which will take place on 22 June, is an official celebration of the iconic series and promises to be a once in a lifetime opportunity for fans both old and new to experience at Highclere Castle, the home of Downton Abbey. "Music is, subtly, a very big part of Downton Abbey, from that very recognisable opening theme onwards," said Jim via The Telegraph. "There was a fair bit of live music in the piece - a jazz band, bands at balls and parties - and this will bring it to the forefront." He added: "It will be a nice link between the series finishing and the film opening in September, and it will hopefully get people excited for the film."

MORE: The Downton Abbey children are all grown up! See the photo

Downton Abbey portrays the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who work for them. The highly-anticipated movie will be released in September 2019, four years after the final season aired on ITV. The show's official Facebook page recently released this message: "The doors to Downton Abbey will open once more on Friday, September 20, 2019 in North America and Friday, September 13, 2019 internationally. Be sure to dust off your finery for our big screen debut."

Loading the player...

In September, actor Hugh Bonneville discussed his excitement over the film, telling the audience at the Heroes at Highclere event at Highclere Castle: "I'm looking forward to being back with that wonderful cast of people and the team. I'm so thrilled that a lot of the production team and a lot of the crew, our makeup artist who was working on the first two series is coming back to join us. It's really nice to be back with the family."

Tickets for Music From Downton Abbey go on sale via Live Nation on Friday 14 December at 9am.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.