Strictly’s Kevin Clifton emotionally thanks Stacey Dooley for making him happy again following split from wife Karen These two are too sweet

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton took to Instagram on Friday night to send his dance partner Stacey Dooley a sweet message. The pair were guests earlier in the evening on the final It Takes Two show, and the depth of their friendship was evident as both got emotional ahead of the programme’s much anticipated final show tonight.

Wiping the tears, Kevin admitted that Stacey had saved him from an incredibly difficult year, following the breakdown of his marriage with fellow Strictly dancer Karen Clifton. But this year's show, while no doubt difficult as the first show he and his ex-wife recorded following their split, has been a good one for him.

Kevin and Stacey face the judges tonight

"I'm feeling a bit emotional right now," he said as he appeared on the show. "I just want to, for God's sake, I just want to say thank you to you, not only for the hard work you have put in," he went on, talking to Stacey. "I have had one of the craziest years of my life, you've just been so nice to work with, I've enjoyed it so much. I know I said this the other day, but, I've fallen in love with dancing all over again and Strictly all over again. I love this show. Thank you for everything."

Then taking to Instagram, he continued to gush about his fabulous dance partner. Sharing a video of Stacey’s accomplishments on the show, he captioned it: "Loved every second. Thank you @sjdooley". Clearly feeling the love too, Stacey replied with a single red heart emoji.

Kevin send Stacey a sweet message via Instagram

It’s been a rollercoaster ride of a show for Stacey and Kevin, who started the series in the bottom half of the leaderboard only to improve week by week until they found themselves in the final. Tonight they will go head-to-head with the other three finalist couples to battle it out for the coveted glitterball trophy. Stay tuned to HELLO! for all the details.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.