Strictly's Kevin Clifton dedicates heartfelt tribute to Stacey Dooley The couple are hoping for a spot in the show's final next week

Strictly Come Dancing is coming to an end, which means one of the remaining couples will be picking up the famous glitterball trophy. And after Saturday night's show-stopping performances, it could be anyone's game. Kevin Clifton revealed just how proud he was of dance partner Stacey Dooley in a gushing new social media post, telling her that whatever the outcome, they've done all that they can to secure a place in the final. He wrote: "I'm so proud of you @StaceyDooley. We've done everything we can. What will be will be. Well don super star." The post was met with messages of encouragement and support from Stacey and Kevin's fans, including Kevin's former Strictly partner Kellie Bright. The EastEnders actress responded, writing: "You are both brilliant. And if you don't win I will be livid. Keeping everything crossed for you." Stacey, meanwhile, replied saying: "King Kev."

Strictly's Kevin Clifton revealed his pride for Stacey Dooley

On Saturday night, Stacey and Kevin performed a traditional Charleston, with Stacey rocking the 1920s look in a bobbed wig and flapper dress, which saw them get 39 out of 40. The couple also danced the Viennese Waltz, which saw judge Craig Revel Horwood accuse the pair of "cheating a little bit" as Kevin's choreography resulted in it being two different dances. He said: "I thought a dance of two halves – the first half an American Smooth, and the second half pure Viennese Waltz. The challenge in a Viennese Waltz is you have to keep the rotation going and same steps and that's why you felt a bit giddy. I felt like it was cheating a little bit. I would have liked to have seen more of the true Viennese."

Kevin and Stacey dancing the Charleston

Craig did add that he thought the dance was beautiful, but loyal viewers in the audience were quick to disagree with his comments as the booed. Stacey's boyfriend Sam Tucknott was one of Stacey and Kevin's biggest fans on Saturday night's show, who was in the audience cheering and clapping in the crowds. Sam also looked emotional at one point as he proudly watched his girlfriend show off her new dancing abilities.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton spoke to HELLO!

