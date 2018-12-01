Kevin Clifton talks Strictly partner 'he'd be really uncomfortable' for Stacey Dooley to dance with Stacey will be dancing with Aljaz Skorjanec on the Strictly tour

Kevin Clifton has spoken out about the recent news that Aljaz Skorjanec will be dancing with Stacey Dooley for the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing tour - revealing that he's happy with the choice, since he feels Aljaz is quite similar to him. Speaking to Radio Times, he said: "I think Aljaz is probably quite similar to me in terms of what I’m like to work with, neither of us are strict, we both prefer to have fun and encourage as opposed to being disciplinarian."

Kevin and Stacey have built a very close partnership

He did add that there's one scenario he would be unhappy with, however. "I would really hate it if Stacey was going to someone who was going to scream and shout at her and all that, I’d be really uncomfortable with that actually, but no, I don’t think Aljaz is like that, so she’s in good hands," he said.

It was recently revealed that Kevin won't be participating in the Strictly tour, due to scheduling conflicts - he is set to take on the role of Stacee Jaxx in the Rock of Ages show from January until April. Stacey said in a statement at the time: "I will miss Kev, but I am looking forward to putting Aljaz through his paces."

Aljaz will dance with Stacey on the tour

Speaking about her Strictly journey, she added: "I'm loving this experience so much. I know people always say that, but it's so true. To be able to go on tour and perform for the fans all over the UK is such an honour. I'm so excited!"

Other stars confirmed for the tour are Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara, and YouTube sensation Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell. They will join host Ore Oduba, and judges Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli, as they travel around the country for 29 glittering shows from 18 January 2019. Further names will be announced soon.