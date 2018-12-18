Strictly's Stacey Dooley and Joe Sugg land surprising joint presenting job We weren't expecting this!

Strictly Come Dancing co-stars Stacey Dooley and Joe Sugg won't be have to miss each other for long after this year's series finale – since they've landed a new presenting gig together! The pair have been chosen by the BBC to host this year's New Year's Eve concert with music legends Madness, who will also be collaborating with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding singers, the Kingdom Choir, during the celebrations. Joe and Stacey will count down to midnight with plenty of live music, before the annual fireworks display.

Joe and Stacey with fellow Strictly finalists Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer

Stacey said in a statement: "2018 has been such a fantastic year for me, working on some hard-hitting documentaries as well as Strictly, has been a real treat. Presenting with Joe Sugg at the New Year's Eve concert with Madness is the perfect ending to such a great year!"

Joe added: "I’m so excited to be presenting with my fellow Strictly pal Stacey Dooley at the incredible New Year’s Eve concert in London with the legendary band Madness. What a great finale to a terrific year. Bring on 2019!"

While Stacey is of course used to presenting her television documentaries, the role will be a totally new experience for Joe, who is usually films and edits his YouTube videos from his home. The star recently revealed that appearing on Strictly had boosted his confidence however, telling a press conference ahead of the big final: "I felt that this show has slowly improved my confidence in performing. So I think now I’m much more open to the idea of doing things more performance-wise."

It won't be long before Stacey and Joe are back in their dancing shoes, however, since both finalists will appear on the annual Strictly tour come 2019 – with Joe back with partner (and now confirmed girlfriend!) Dianne Buswell, and Stacey teamed up with Aljaz Skorjanec. The BBC One New Year's Eve special will kick off at 11.35pm on New Year's Eve, concluding at 1am.