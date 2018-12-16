Strictly’s Dianne Buswell adds fuel to romance rumours with gushing post about her Joe Sugg It's been so lovely watching their relationship blossom

Fans have been speculating over the close bond between Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell during their Strictly Come Dancing journey, and now Dianne has made it clear just how special she thinks Joe is. The professional dancer took to Instagram to share an emotional message dedicated to Joe, which read: "Where do I begin !!!!!!! I will start with massive congrats to the 2018 Strictly champs @sjdooley @keviclifton well deserved you two. Now to my @joe_sugg this experience has been by far the coolest most amazing thing that has ever happened in my dance career and that’s all down to my main man Joe he has been the dream partner I can’t believe that you started from zero experience and you could not even clap in time to music to being able to produce amazing dances every single week especially your show dance, by far my fav dance we have done! We finished with a bang. You won in my eyes and I’m forever proud! You believed and achieved. Go on joe xxx my own Strictly champ ....... one more thing to all our supporters you guys have made me so emotional I can’t thank you all enough for everything you have done for us massive respect to you all thank you thank you thank you xxxx"

The photo Dianne shared of their last Strictly performance

The post came after the pair were photographer leaving the Strictly final after party together late on Saturday night. Joe had previously praised Dianne in clips shown before the winner was announced, saying: "Dianne on this show has been... everything. She's got a great sense of humour. My stomach actually hurts. For me, that's what has made the show so special." Dianne replied: "He's so genuine. He puts 1000% into everything. I couldn't have picked a better partner."

In the run-up to to final showl, Joe had also kept a big promise to his dance partner, by dyeing his hair the same bright red colour as Dianne's because they had made it through to the end together. Joe has since hinted at continuing a career in dance and entertainment, but will he be doing it with Dianne? Watch this space.

