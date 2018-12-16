Joe Sugg confirms romance with Strictly's Dianne Buswell with the sweetest Instagram post Wow! We're so excited

Following months of romance rumours surrounding the pair, Joe Sugg has announced that he's dating his Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell. Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the day after the Strictly final, Joe wrote: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special." In the accompanying photo, Joe and Dianne look adoringly into each others' eyes while dressed up in his London flat. Joe's sister, YouTube star Zoella, has liked the photo - showing that Dianne gets the family's approval! Dianne had already shared an emotional post dedicated to Joe earlier in the day, calling him a "dream partner" and writing: "You won in my eyes and I’m forever proud!"

Joe posted this sweet message to confirm his romance

The post came after the pair were photographed leaving the Strictly final after-party together late on Saturday night. Joe had previously praised Dianne in clips shown before the winner was announced, saying: "Dianne on this show has been... everything. She's got a great sense of humour. My stomach actually hurts. For me, that's what has made the show so special." Dianne replied: "He's so genuine. He puts 1000% into everything. I couldn't have picked a better partner."

Dianne split from her Emmerdale actor boyfriend Anthony Quinlan earlier in the series, sparking speculation that she was more than just friends with Joe. Since then, the dancing pair have gone on to poke fun of the rumours in videos for Joe's YouTube channel. However, Joe dropped a major hint on a This Morning appearance earlier this month that he was dating Dianne. Speaking to Philip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, while Dianne was sat right next to him, he insisted that the pair are "too busy" for anything but rehearsing and performing for the BBC show. But when quizzed by host Phillip about the dating rumours, Joe smiled and coyly said: "Here we go! Do you know what, it's so nice, I've met such a good friend in Dianne." Leaning forward Phillip remarked: "And…?" Laughing, Joe replied: "We haven't got time to think of anything like that! We're so busy dancing." Phillip then probed: "Is that a no?" To which Joe said: "We're so busy dancing! We haven't got time!"

Now that Strictly is over, it looks like the pair have all the time in the world...

