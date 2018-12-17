Stacey Dooley laughs off Strictly final wardrobe malfunction - and reveals the underwear doesn't belong to her The wardrobe glitch didn't go unnoticed with Strictly viewers

Stacey Dooley has joked about the unfortunate wardrobe malfunction which sent Strictly Come Dancing viewers into overdrive during Saturday's grand final. Appearing on Monday's This Morning with dance partner Kevin Clifton, the 31-year-old laughed off the situation and claimed that her flesh-coloured undies don't actually belong to her. "I'm sure people back home thought it was no surprise, at least it was massive underwear," she teased. "It's like a built-in body suit, so they're not even my own knickers."

"I didn't even realise," she added. "I was just, like [doing the steps], and after the girls from wardrobe were like, 'I'm sorry, you were showing [your pants].'" The mishap took place during her Paso Doble, which saw her swishing her skirt as she sashayed across the ballroom floor. Shortly after her sensational win, Stacey took to Twitter with a hilarious comeback to the malfunction: "I've won Strictly and flashed my knickers. A perfect Sat night."

Opening up about the win on This Morning, Stacey added: "He just said to me out there 'When I go back to Grimsby I'm going to get such a hard time off my pals.'" But it seems the pair thought that Joe Sugg and his girlfriend Dianne Buswell were going to win, with Stacey saying: "We accepted that we wouldn't win... I thought Joe had it in the bag, I took him aside and said just enjoy it, so I felt really calm!"

Kevin, 36, added: "When we were at the bottom of the leaderboard, we thought there was no chance. It was a complete shock. Craig Revel-Horwood always seem to be always really hard with me in the final, so I thought 'aww no, not again!'" Stacey then continued: "I know it's ridiculous to say this, because everyone says it, but I didn't think I would win. There was so many brilliant dancers, so I didn't want to look like an idiot." Now that the show has ended, the documentary-maker has lots to look forward including the nationwide tour which kicks off next year. However, she won't be joined by Kevin – instead, Stacey will take to the dancefloor with Aljaz Skorjanec.

