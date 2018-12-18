Kevin Clifton's dad explains Strictly star's fall after Glitterball trophy win Kevin Clifton's dad has sweetly opened up about his son winning Strictly

Kevin Clifton's dad has proudly opened up about his son after his amazing Strictly Come Dancing win at the weekend, and revealed why the professional dancer fell onto his knees after winning the competition. Chatting to Grimsby Live, Keith Clifton explained: "His knees gave way. He was that relieved! It was shock and relief. It has been a long haul. He had been in four previous finals. He was overjoyed, not just for himself but for Stacey too. He put in 14-hour days throughout the series to try to make her a wonderful dancer. Stacey wanted to be the best she could be and he was prepared to help her all the way."

Kevin and Stacey won Strictly on Saturday

Kevin and Stacey Dooley were delighted to lift the Glitterball trophy, and the documentarist took to Twitter to tweet about her amazing win (and the fact that she accidentally flashed her underwear during her dance)! She wrote: "I've won Strictly and flashed my knickers. A perfect Sat night." Speaking about the wardrobe malfunction on This Morning, she laughed about the situation, saying: "I'm sure people back home thought it was no surprise, at least it was massive underwear. It's like a built-in body suit, so they're not even my own knickers."

READ: Kevin Clifton reveals real reason he wanted Stacey Dooley on Strictly from start

Loading the player...

She continued: "I didn't even realise. I was just, like [doing the steps], and after the girls from wardrobe were like, 'I'm sorry, you were showing [your pants].'" Speaking to Stacey following their win, Kevin said: "Thank you so much... Thanks for being the most wonderful person. You're so lovely and I just think the absolute world of you, thank you so much." The new celeb winner replied: "Kev, listen, you know how highly I think of you. I think you're the biggest gent. It's no coincidence he's been in the final as many times as he has. I've had the most incredible time. It's daunting, you feel silly, a bit of an idiot, but Kevin walks you through - you deserve this."

READ: Fans react to Karen Clifton hugging ex-husband Kevin Clifton on Strictly final

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.