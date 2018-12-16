Fans react to Karen Clifton hugging ex-husband Kevin Clifton on Strictly final These two are the sweetest

It was enough to bring a tear to your eye. Karen Clifton ran over to her estranged husband Kevin Clifton the moment he and Stacey Dooley were announced of winners of the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. And as she gave her former hubby a hug, and yelled, 'You did it!' into his ear, the nation wept!

Karen and Kevin have long been fan favourites and news of the end of their marriage was announced in a first post-split interview in HELLO! magazine earlier this year. But the duo have impressed fans ever since the sad news was released, as they managed to maintain a close friendship and working relationship despite what must have been difficult times.

This year on Strictly, they've been respectful and supportive of each other, and while Karen and her partner Charles Venn did not make it through to the final, it was clear to audiences as the entire collection of Strictly pros waited anxiously to hear the results, that Karen was rooting for her former flame. And viewers just loved it.

"Karen standing behind Kevin and Stacey - her face while they were waiting for the scores. She looks so proud of Kevin. Sure she has tears in her eyes. So nice to see adults working together still as friends despite perhaps a hard history," one Twitter user commented as the show came to an end. Here's our collection of the best reactions to the sweetest couple on Strictly.

When Karen hugged Kevin and congratulated his win #strictly pic.twitter.com/sflSZhQVWO — ListerLister 🇬🇧 (@ListerLister) December 15, 2018

Kevin Clifton’s ex wife, Karen, being the first to congratulate him and being so happy for him is just bloody lovely.#StrictlyFinal pic.twitter.com/nEcxSPpOUz — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 15, 2018

KAREN GOING STRAIGHT OVER TO KEVIN OMG — meg (@joanneandkatya) December 15, 2018

KAREN BEING E FIRT PERSON TO HUG KEVIN IM IN BITS #STRICTLY — karis 🎄 (@karistbh) December 15, 2018

