Downton Abbey star joins Death in Paradise season eight - find out who! Stars from Call the Midwife and Poldark will also make an appearance

We couldn't be more excited for the return of Death in Paradise, which will be back on BBC One for season eight on Thursday 10 January, and will welcome some exciting new faces! The full list of guest stars for the popular crime show has finally been announced, and stars from Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife and Poldark are among those set to make an appearance. Robert James-Collier, who played one of Downton's main antagonists, footman Thomas Barrow in the popular period drama, will be playing the role of Oliver Carr in the opening episode.

Robert will play Oliver Carr

Although not much is said about his character, the official synopsis for the premiere reads: "When a passenger is stabbed on the express bus to Honore, Jack and his team are baffled. No-one left their seat, so how on earth did they commit murder?" Call the Midwife actress Charlotte Ritchie will also guest star in the show as Irish Shepherd, a zookeeper struggling with financial difficulties, while her colleague Theo will be played by Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison. Rebecca Front, who is best known for her role as Lady Whitworth in Poldark, will also appear in the opening episode of the new series.

Other famous faces fans can expect to see in the upcoming new season include Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu, Anna Chancellor and Richard Blackwood. The Death in Paradise cast recently opened up about Danny John-Jules' departure from the show, with Ardal O'Hanlon explaining: "We’re all dispensable. Absolutely, when I heard that Danny was leaving, I thought, 'Hmm. How will that play? How will the audience take that?' Because he’s a very popular character in the show, and he’s been there since the start as well, so there’s that. But we’ve seen time and time again that the show survives these cast changes."

