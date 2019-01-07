Idris Elba shares snap of awkward encounter with Daniel Craig following James Bond rumours This is what happens when you're tipped to be the new Bond

Idris Elba has shared a hilariously awkward snap of himself with Daniel Craig while the pair sat on the same table at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday night. In the photo, Daniel is staring intensely at Idris, who is looking nervously over his shoulder, which is thought to be in response to the reports last year that the Luther actor was tipped to replace Daniel as James Bond. Tweeting the picture, Idris simply wrote: "Er…" while a caption on the photo read: "Awks."

Fans were quick to comment on the hilarious tweet, with one writing: "You vs the guy they told you not to worry about." Another person joked: "I love it when the two Bond actors meet for the regeneration scene." Despite reports, Daniel confirmed that he would be reprising his role as 007 for next James Bond film. Chatting on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in 2017, he said: "I have been quite cagey about it. I have been doing interviews all day and people have been asking me and I think I've been rather coy. But kind of felt like if I was going to speak the truth I should speak truth to you… We've been discussing it, we've just been trying to figure things out. I always wanted to, I needed a break. I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can't wait."

Meanwhile, Idris has recently been the talk of the UK after the fifth series of Luther premiered on consecutive nights on early January 2019. According to The Independent, the show was a huge success and peaked at 4.7 million on Friday night.

