Idris Elba teases big changes to Luther season five Idris Elba has given details about Luther season 5 for the first time

Idris Elba is currently filming the much-anticipated series five of Luther, and revealed that the new episodes which have plenty of twists and turns to make it different from its predecessors. Chatting about the detective show, where Idris plays the misanthropic, genius detective, he told Metro: "After five seasons, you kind of go, 'Oh where do we go now?' and for me I'm very excited about the season, it feels very similar to what we've seen but it takes a few turns. Luther is still the character we love to hate."

Idris plays John Luther in the show

He continued: "All I can say is we know how long the fan base wait for the show, and we're never taking that lightly. So as much as we have to keep one eye on how do we not do what we've done before, at the same time saying to the audience 'this is Luther', so you recognise the traits." Ruth Wilson, who played Alice in the show in seasons one to three, has also hinted that she may be returning for season five. Chatting on Loose Women, she said: "She's fun. I've been playing her for eight years because every series there's about two years in between. I love playing her, she's crazy and mad. I find her really funny, other people don't! She has no conscience, so it's a great way to live."

She added to RTE Entertainment: "It's lovely, it's so lovely for people to be affectionately drawn to some nutbag that's been created on screen. When you're taking jobs you never know what the outcome of it is. You think, 'This is a job that's going to be...' and no one ever sees it, and then there's something else that you take that you think, 'Oh this will be a bit of fun' like Luther - it's a bit like Hannibal Lector, it'll be fun - and it ends up being something that's eight years been."

