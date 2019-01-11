Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals he's missing two special people from the show The pro dancer is not taking part in the Strictly tour

It's seems Gorka Marquez is feeling left out as his Strictly Come Dancing friends, Giovanni Pernice and Aljaz Skorjanec, have reunited for the upcoming nationwide tour. Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, the Spanish pro dancer hinted that he was missing them. "Always fun times with these two," he wrote alongside a throwback snap of the trio. Giovanni, 28, immediately responded with, "Miss you hermano!!!" Hermano is brother in Spanish. "Miss you both!!!!," replied Gorka.

The Strictly star, who was partnered up with Katie Piper on the latest series of the BBC show, won't be taking part in the tour, which kicks off in Birmingham later this month. Giovanni will take to the dancefloor with his celebrity partner, Faye Tozer, while Aljaz is stepping in for Kevin Clifton to dance with Stacey Dooley - the current champion.

The sentimental post comes shortly after Gorka posted a rather intimate selfie of himself cuddled up in bed with his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson. "Morning cuddles @glouiseatkinson #happyplace," he simply wrote. The post received a flurry of likes including some from fellow Strictly stars; Karen Clifton, Aljaz and Giovanni. The couple, who met whilst competing against each other on Strictly in 2017, have been dating for nearly a year and have already moved in together.

Since confirming their romance on Valentine's Day last year, the pair have been inseparable. In a new interview with HELLO!, Gemma had nothing but nice things to say about her man. "He's got a really loving, close relationship with his mum, which I absolutely love because I think the way he has been brought up has made him really mature," she said. "Like when we were going on our first holiday, I thought I was going to have to wrap myself in a sarong by the pool. I didn't need to do any of that with Gorks, as he just tells me every day how lovely he thinks I am. He kisses me all the time. It's nice to have that, because you feel that if the person you love is happy, then you're happy."

