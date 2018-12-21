Countdown's Rachel Riley riled by Gatwick Airport crisis The former Strictly star expressed her frustration on Twitter

Countdown star Rachel Riley has revealed she is one of the many passengers who have been affected by the recent Gatwick Airport crisis. The 32-year-old, who is in a relationship with Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev, took to Twitter on Thursday to vent after she was left stranded at the London-based airport, which was forced to close due to drones flying in the area. "Flight rescheduled for two days' time," she tweeted. "Blimmin drones. Least we're home, sleep and a shower calling! #Gatwick #Drones."

Earlier in the day, Rachel expressed her frustration due to the lack of communication passengers had received. "Stuck at @Gatwick_Airport since 7.30am, for the first time today @ThomasCookUK Airlines are about to give us some info," she said. "There's been more info from @BBCNews than we've got here. Lots of frustrated people here. Less than impressed." The star later added: "They've finally given us some info. At least now we all know what's going on now. Hope everyone gets to where they want to be for Christmas. @ThomasCookUK could've done a lot better communicating. Drones can’t be helped, keeping people up to date could have."

It has since been revealed that Gatwick's runway has reopened after the airport was shut down for more than a day. The airport, which is the UK's second busiest, said 765 flights were scheduled for departure and arrival. The incident comes shortly after Rachel opened up about her home life with boyfriend Pasha, and the Christmas tradition they have adopted since they started dating in 2013. The mathematician, who met her professional dancer partner on Strictly Come Dancing, said they have taken to buying a Christmas decoration from every holiday destination they visit.

"We do have an official Christmas tree ceremony at home. Because Pasha and I, wherever we’ve travelled in the world, we buy a little Christmas decoration as our souvenir," Rachel told Countdown host Nick Hewer on the show. "So I'll do the tree and I'll leave them ones, so we can remember where we've been and put them on together at the end. And then turn it on but we're the only ones that are there but it's great."

