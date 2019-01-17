Call the Midwife's Victoria Yeates shares baby advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan are due to welcome their first child in Spring

She is known for her role as Sister Winifred in BBC drama Call the Midwife, so it's hardly surprising Victoria Yeates is knowledgeable when it comes to babies. During a chat with HELLO! at the Cirque Du Soleil: TOTEM launch on Wednesday, the 35-year-old revealed her top advice for parents-to-be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to get a sleep trainer! "My advice, well this is from my friends, they [should] probably get a sleep trainer," she shared. "Get a sleep trainer to get the baby to not wake up before 8am."

Victoria, who married her musician partner Paul Housden in June, joined the third series of the BBC period drama in 2014 but left last year before landing a role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Speaking about her departure, the actress shared: "It was the right time. Fantastic Beasts came along and you just have to follow where the work goes. That door opened and I couldn't do both."

"I was over the moon," she added when asked what it was like to bag the Hollywood gig. "I was shell-shocked. The audition process was so full on. It was this big thing with a lot of people that have to sign off on you. But when you do something like that, especially if your character is going to go on – and working with the people that you are working with… you get there and it's like a city." She added: "Call the Midwife prepared me really well. As soon as you're on set and working, everything then moves apart, it falls away."

