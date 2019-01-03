Call the Midwife season eight's release date has been revealed - and it's sooner than you might think! Are you looking forward to season eight?

Call the Midwife fans are in for a treat as season eight is just around the corner! The BBC drama, which aired its Christmas special in December, will be returning sooner than you might have expected on Sunday 13 January. A new teaser trailer for the upcoming series hinted at the drama to come, with Violet Buckle saying: "I want Poplar a place that feels like home for all of her residents, old and new", before showing a sneak peek at the new episodes.

Call the Midwife will return on 13 January

Fans were delighted to hear the exciting news about the release date, with one writing: "Woooo hooooooo Get the tissues!!!" Another added: "This has made me so happy! I can’t wait to see what this series has in store!" For American fans, Call the Midwife's official Twitter site also confirmed it would air in the US on Sunday 31 March. Season eight will see Helen George return as Nurse Trixie Franklin, who took on a smaller role in season seven while Helen was on maternity leave, along with Leonie Elliot as Nurse Lucille Anderson, Jennifer Kirby as Nurse Valerie Dyer and Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner.

READ: Call the Midwife's Helen George reveals how she celebrated special milestone with baby daughter Wren

Loading the player...

The synopsis for the first episode reads: "Everyone is excited for the impending arrival of the Queen’s baby. Violet is holding a Teddy Bears’ Picnic and raising funds through a sweepstake on whether the Queen will have a boy or a girl. The midwives are introduced to their new midwifery bags but Sister Monica Joan is distressed when she sees Fred burning the old leather ones. Lucille is caring for heavily pregnant Lesley White, whose sister Cath, an aspiring model, has been feeling extremely unwell. Back at the maternity home, Shelagh has to step in to help Trixie with a birth that takes a surprise turn."

READ: The ultimate guide to BBC's 2019 dramas - from Poldark to Call the Midwife