The ultimate guide to BBC's 2019 dramas - from Poldark to Call the Midwife Need something new to watch? BBC has you covered for 2019!

BBC had an amazing year of television in 2018, with shows including Bodyguard and Killing Eve receiving acclaim from critics and audiences alike. However, it looks like 2019 is about to become the network's biggest year yet! The BBC released a first look trailer at this year's most exciting new and returning shows, so take a look at what is coming up here...

Luther

Back to scare Londoners everywhere, Luther returned for a seriously scary New Year's Day episode. The four-part miniseries will air every night until Friday 4 January - so cancel your plans! The new series sees Luther attempt to track down a crazed serial killer while dealing with mobsters in disarray after one of their own was abducted. The series also sees the return of everyone's favourite psychopath, Alice.

Baptiste

From the minds of The Missing comes Baptiste, in which investigator Julien Baptiste helps solve a crime while on a visit to Amsterdam thanks to his famous methodical crime solving abilities. The role is played by Tcheky Karyo. Speaking about the role, he said: "Julien Baptiste is very dear to me, so I’m really excited to be following his journey to the streets of Amsterdam and seeing what dark secrets he unveils this time. No doubt he’ll continue to take great risks all in the name of justice." The show also stars Tom Hollander, who recently starred in the smash hit Netflix success, Bird Box.

Gentleman Jack

Missing Doctor Foster? The series might be over for now, but you can catch star Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in this period drama about a Regency landowner who sets her sights on marrying Ann Walker. The series is based on the real-life journals of Anne, and was written by Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax screenwriter Sally Wainwright. In other words, it is going to be good!

Line of Duty

The hugely popular police procedural drama will return for season five in 2019, and sees Stephen Graham fill Thandie Newton's shoes as the series' new guest lead. The first clip for the new series also hints that superintendent Ted Hastings might be hiding something from his AC-12 team, Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming. But is he really a corrupt officer? Surely he follows the letter of the law sir, the LETTER!

Dublin Murders

From the bestselling novels by Tana French, Dublin Murder Squad, this new series introduces Killian Scott and Sarah Greene as detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox. The first series will see Rob and Cassie investigate two murders - one of a ballerina who is found in a stone altar, and another woman who is found dead in a famine cottage - but how are the deaths connected? Only one way to find out!

Killing Eve

Killing Eve was the runaway hit of 2018, as fans became embroiled in the cat and mouse game between Eve and the charismatic yet terrifying psychopath assassin Villanelle, who slowly grow equally obsessed with one another. The season one cliffhanger (spoiler alert!) saw Eve instantly regret stabbing Villanelle in the stomach, who managed to vanish without a trace shortly afterwards. We have a feeling that she might be out for revenge in season two!

Noughts and Crosses

This much-loved novel adaptation by Malorie Blackman is finally coming to television! The synopsis from the BBC reads: "Two young people, Sephy and Callum... are divided by their colour but united by love. Sephy is a 'Cross', a member of the black ruling class and daughter of a prominent politician. Callum is a 'Nought', a white member of the underclass. The two have been friends since early childhood but their relationship grows ever more complicated as they come of age. It's the story of two families separated by power and prejudice but forever entwined by fate."

MotherFatherSon

This all-star cast sees Richard Gere return to television for the first time in 30 years while starring alongside Helen McCrory and Billy Howle. The family saga looks an estranged wealthy couple and their son, Caden, whose self-destructive lifestyle puts the entire family and it's legacy in jeopardy.

Gold Digger

The story centres around wealthy 60-year-old Julia Day, who falls in love with a man 26-year younger than her (Ben Barnes). The relationship impacts her family, who think that Benjamin is only after her money - but is that really the truth? Or has Julia finally found the right person for her?

Poldark

The fifth and final series of Poldark will air in 2019, and we can't believe it's nearly over! Speaking about what to expect from season five, the showrunner Debbie Horsfield said: "In The Stranger from the Sea Winston Graham made many references to developments that happened in the 'gap' years. Much can also be inferred. There are, of course, also historical events and people of the time, both in Cornwall and in London. Series five will draw on all of these to follow the lives of the Poldarks, George Warleggan, the Enyses, and the Carnes in this intervening period."

Dark Mone£y

Starring Babou Ceesay and Jill Halfpenny, this new drama looks at a normal London family who decide to accept a huge pay-off from a famous filmmaker so that they will remain silent about the abuse of their youngest son. Accepting the money thinking that it'll change their lives, the family become guilt-ridden by what they have done.

Trigonometry

Can three people be made for each other? This series is a love story about three people who believe they are meant to be together. When a cash-strapped couple welcome a third person into their home, the new addition improves all of their lives. Writers Duncan Macmillan and Effie Woods said: “We’re thrilled to be working with House Productions and the BBC to bring this unconventional and very adult romcom to life. Trigonometry is about negotiating new relationships with compassion and humour."

Years & Years

Emma Thompson fans, this is one for you! Written by Russell T. Davies, the six-part series looks at one family as they take on the future rocked by "unstable political, economic and technological advances". Emma plays Vivienne Rook, a celebrity who becomes a political figure with controversial opinions. Speaking about the series, Russell said: "This is a dream cast, put together by Andy Pryor, the man who found Jodie Whittaker to be Doctor Who. I’m very lucky, and very excited to start filming."

Silent Witness

Silent Witness is back for it's 22nd season, and we couldn't be more excited! Speaking about the new series, the show's star Emilia Fox, who has been in the series for over 14 years, told Sunday Brunch that although it is a "challenge" to keep the show feeling fresh, the "good writing" still keeps viewers involved. Simon Rimmer added: "I don't know how, after all these series, it still captures you."

Call The Midwife

After a successful Christmas special, Call the Midwife will be back for a whole new season in January! The synopsis for the first episode reads: "Everyone is excited for the impending arrival of the Queen’s baby. Violet is holding a Teddy Bears’ Picnic and raising funds through a sweepstake on whether the Queen will have a boy or a girl. The midwives are introduced to their new midwifery bags but Sister Monica Joan is distressed when she sees Fred burning the old leather ones. Lucille is caring for heavily pregnant Lesley White, whose sister Cath, an aspiring model, has been feeling extremely unwell. Back at the maternity home, Shelagh has to step in to help Trixie with a birth that takes a surprise turn."