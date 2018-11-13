The Crown has found its Princess Anne The third instalment is expected to be released in 2019

The Crown has announced a new casting! The bosses of the popular Netflix period drama have confirmed Erin Doherty as their new Princess Anne. The actress, who has starred in Call the Midwife, will join the likes of Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter in the third series, which has been slated for an early 2019 release. Speaking about her new role, Erin shared: "To be a part of The Crown feels both ridiculously special and surreal. There is such a rare dynamic within Princess Anne that I am incredibly grateful to be able to explore."

Erin Doherty will star as Princess Anne in The Crown

She added: "She is a woman of great strength and heart - I feel privileged to fight her corner." It was recently confirmed that The Durrells actor Josh O'Connor will play Prince Charles and Emerald Fennell will star as Camilla Parker Bowles, while Vera Drake star Marion Bailey will take on the role of the Queen Mother in the show, based on the British royal family. The upcoming series of The Crown underwent a series of re-castings since the show will jump forward in the royal family's lives.

Broadchurch star Olivia, who replaced Claire Foy, has previously spoken of her excitement at being cast in The Crown, telling the BBC: "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius - she's an incredibly hard act to follow. I'm basically going to re-watch every episode and copy her." Claire returned the compliment in an interview with HELLO! saying of her successor: "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration." When asked if she had any tips for Olivia, she answered: "Absolutely not, she needs no tips from me."

