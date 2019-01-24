Will Meghan Markle appear in the final season of Suits? The show is set to come to an end next year

Suits creator Aaron Korsh has teased the possibility that the Duchess of Sussex could appear in the final season of the show, following the announcement it is due to be axed. Meghan and Patrick J. Adams, who played her on-screen husband, both left the show at the end of season 7 ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, and there has been much speculation over whether they will star in the final episodes.

When asked about the possibility of Meghan making a comeback, Aaron told Deadline: "As of this minute, I don't know which of our old original cast will be back and which won't because we're so early in the season. I can tell you that those things in the papers, I have no idea what they’re talking about."

Meghan filmed her final scenes for Suits in 2017

There have been suggestions that NBC Universal would make a multi-million dollar donation to a charity of Meghan’s choice if she did make a cameo – something the creator denied. "I have not arranged for millions of dollars to be donated to anything on behalf of anyone so that I can tell you, but as far as the original people coming back including Jessica, we’re so early in the season that we haven’t formulated what we want to do, so we can’t reach out to people before we know what we want to do," he said.

The show will end after the ninth season

Meghan played Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama, and her final scenes aired shortly before the royal wedding in 2018. Speaking about leaving the legal drama after her engagement, Meghan said in 2017: "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, 'You know what? I have I have ticked this box'… I feel really proud of the work I've done there."

