Could Meghan Markle be walking down the aisle soon?

While fans around the world continue to speculate about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship status, it appears the Suits star may soon tie the knot – on screen, at least! Aaron Korsh, the creator of the legal drama, has hinted that Meghan's character Rachel Zane may finally marry her fiancé Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), when season 7 concludes.

Speaking about the show's future to Deadline magazine, Aaron was asked if Mike and Rachel will ever walk down the aisle. The on-screen couple were due to get married in season 5, but Mike called off the wedding in a dramatic series finale. "I'm going to go ahead and say 'Yes', how's that?" Aaron said. When asked whether it will be in the final six episodes of season 7, he added: "Probably, probably."

Meghan Markle's character Rachel may finally marry Mike Ross

Meghan has played one of the leading characters in Suits since 2011. The actress resumed filming on the new episodes in Toronto on Monday following her summer holiday in Africa with Prince Harry. Like the rest of the cast, her contract ends at the end of season 7, and Aaron was asked whether everyone will come back for another series.

"There's a lot of different ones of them. They all have things going on in their lives, we'll see what happens. This is true on all long-running shows, and people have things happening in their lives," he said. "When Gina left, I could not have predicted that the way her life was going. She loved being on the show, and we loved having her on the show, that's why we're doing the spinoff."

Meghan returned to filming Suits in Toronto on Monday

He continued: "I would never have guessed that she would want to leave early but she did, and it ended up working out. Even though she left early, look at how often we still see Jessica throughout season six and seven. I'm going to let what happens happens and hope it all works out."