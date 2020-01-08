What is Meghan Markle's net worth as the Sussexes work to become financially independent? Her Suits salary, brand endorsements, film credits and more revealed…

The Duchess of Sussex was worth an estimated £5million before she married Prince Harry in May 2018. As the Sussexes announce they're stepping back from official duties and intend to work to become financially independent, we're taking a look at former actress Meghan's net worth.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties

Meghan largely made her millions from her success as a TV star on Suits and her numerous brand endorsements. Her husband Harry, meanwhile, who grew up in one of the most prestigious families in the world, is estimated to be worth £30million. As a married couple and the parents to baby Archie Harrison, the Sussexes will have combined their fortunes. But here's how Meghan made her money long before she joined the royal family…

Meghan earned £37,000 per episode on Suits

Meghan Markle's Suits salary

Meghan recorded over 100 episodes of Suits, starring on an impressive seven seasons of the hit Netflix show. The TV actress reportedly earned around £37,000 per episode, putting her annual Suits salary at around £333,000 when you include her brand endorsements.

BREAKING: Harry and Meghan step away from royal duties

After Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, the small-screen star revealed that she had also quit acting. "I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter, right?" she told the BBC alongside Prince Harry. "And also keep in mind I've been working on my show for seven years. So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series, and for me once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, you know what, I have – I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there and now it's time to, as you said work – work as a team with – with you."

The couple welcomed baby Archie in May 2019

Meghan Markle's film roles

Meghan is most famous for Suits but the actress also starred in a range of blockbusters, including Remember Me, which featured Robert Pattinson. She had a cameo role as a barmaid in the romantic coming-of-age drama, and reportedly banked £138,000 for the film produced by her ex-husband Trevor Engelson.

MORE: Biggest royal moments over the past decade - including weddings and royal babies

According to knownetworth.com, Meghan also took home £127,000 for short film The Candidate and £114,000 for independent movie, The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down. Meghan will have also made a pretty penny from her other films such as Horrible Bosses, Random Encounters and Dysfunctional Friends. Meanwhile, her TV credits include 90210, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY and Knight Rider.

Meghan also had a fashion deal with Reitmans

Meghan Markle's brand endorsements

As an actress, Meghan also made the most of her celebrity endorsement deals and ran her own lifestyle blog, The Tig, which focused on food, travel, fashion and health. She is said to have earned around £60,000 from her sponsorships and endorsements – a gig she gave up when her relationship with Harry grew serious. These included a deal with Canadian store Reitmans; Meghan modelled for the fashion brand and designed two collections with them including a vegan leather range in 2016, the same year she met Harry.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.