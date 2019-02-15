What Neil Jones really thinks of his Strictly Come Dancing chances We'll miss you Florence!

While fans were devastated following Pasha Kovalev's announcement that he has quit Strictly Come Dancing, others were quick to suggest that Neil Jones should take over and be given a celebrity partner for the very first time! The professional dancer, who has been on the show since 2016, performs in the group dances and is on hand if a dancer is unable to perform, but has never been partnered with a celebrity. But would he like to now that Pasha has quit? Find out what he had to say…

Neil has spoken about getting a Strictly partner

Previously speaking to HELLO! at the National Television Awards back in January about receiving a celebrity partner on the show, the dancer revealed that he would love to be paired up for the upcoming series, but no one knows if they are being invited back until later in the year, let alone whether they will be given a partner! He added that the pairings depend on compatibility, and that sometimes dancers don't know until a week before the show is due to begin whether they will have a celebrity partner for the series or not. He also took to Twitter to answer a fan question on why he had never been given a partner, writing: "I think it could be because I would win every year and that wouldn't be fair," accompanied by laughing emojis.

Following Pasha's announcement that he will be leaving the show, Neil shared a video of Pasha and Ashley Roberts on Instagram, along with the caption: "It's a sad day @bbcstrictly family because @pashakovalev who we all know and love has decided not to return next series. He is a true gentleman on and off the floor and I have enjoyed every moment with you Pash. Good luck with your future endeavours and I can't wait to perform with you again this weekend on @greatestdancer and in May on the Strictly Pro Tour. We will all miss you."

