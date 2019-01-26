Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones reveals she's taking a break from dance The professional dancer has been on Strictly since 2016

Katya Jones has told her fans that she is currently enjoying some time off from dance. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who dominated headlines for her drunken kiss with Seann Walsh last year, took to Instagram to reveal that she has lots to look forward to this year. "I'm enjoying a little bit of down time right now, because there will be so much dancing for the rest of the year," she wrote, adding: "And I can't wait!!! Strictly tour, strictly cruises, dance breaks, @moveitshow, and of course our own @somniumdancein the @sadlers_wells!!!

Katya and Neil Jones have been on Strictly since 2016

"It's so exciting! Please come and see it, we promise you it's going to be worth it!" This year Katya and her husband Neil Jones are not taking part in the nationwide Strictly tour. The couple, who have been married since 2013, have been putting on a united front since the kiss scandal. Strictly aside, they run their own dance school, The Joneses' Studio. It was recently announced that the couple will be playing the protagonists in new show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story".

Katya first appeared on Strictly in 2016 and went on to win the show with Joe McFadden a year later, while her husband has yet to be partnered up with a celebrity on Strictly. Since 2016, Neil has been on hand to perform in the incredible professional dances, and will stand in if another dancer is unable to perform. Chatting to HELLO! at the National Television Awards on Tuesday, Neil opened up about his future on Strictly, and how he'd love to have a partner for the 2019 series. He added that the pairings depend on compatibility, and that sometimes dancers don't know until a week before the show is due to begin whether they will have a celebrity partner for the series or not.

