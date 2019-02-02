Neil and Katya Jones admit Strictly Come Dancing future is uncertain See what they said about the next series

Strictly Come Dancing stars Neil and Katya Jones have revealed that their future on the show is uncertain – as they haven't yet found out if they will be cast for another series. Answering an 'Ask Me Anything' question on Instagram Stories which read: "Will you and Neil be on Strictly again next year? And will Neil have a partner?", Katya replied: "We don't know yet. But would love to be back for another season. And if we are, would be great for Neil to have a celeb. Would you like to see us back?" Unsurprisingly, 97 per cent of Katya's followers clicked 'yes' in her poll!

The Strictly cast is often given a refresh between each series, with 2018's axing of Brendan Cole being one of the most memorable in the competition's 14-year history. It is known that the dancers don't find out whether their contract has been renewed until a few months before the next run starts, so Neil, Katya and their fellow professionals have a while to wait before they find out their fate.

Fans have long been calling for Neil to have a celebrity partner on the main show. He has only competed during the Christmas specials, and is part of the ensemble cast for group numbers in the weekly competition. Speaking to HELLO! at the National Television Awards in January, Neil revealed that the pairings depend on compatibility, and that sometimes dancers don't know until a week before the show is due to begin whether they will have a celebrity partner for the series or not.

While discussing the 2018 series with Radio Times, the dancer previously revealed that the decision depends on physical attributes like height. "Of course Brendan left, and we didn’t want him to go, but he’s six foot something. I’m a lot smaller than him, so it now all depends on the celebrities. Because Brendan danced with Charlotte [Hawkins] last year and there’s no way I would’ve been able to dance with her because she’s taller than me," he said at the time.

