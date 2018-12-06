Neil Jones finally reveals why he's never been given a Strictly celebrity dance partner So that's why…

He's one of the best professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing, but Neil Jones has revealed why BBC bosses have never paired him up with a celebrity. Answering fan questions on Instagram Stories, Neil replied with his typical good humour and optimism, as he wrote: "I think it could be because I would win every year and that wouldn't be fair," followed by some laughing crying emojis.

Neil has also just confirmed that he and his wife Katya, who is also a pro dancer on the show, won't be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour next year. Sharing a photo on Instagram with Katya, he wrote: "Hi guys so we won't be joining the @strictlycomedancinglive but we will be joining the new Strictly Pro tour in May." Neil then teased: "And plus on top of that we have a BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Coming tomorrow. I can't wait for you all to find out…"

See all the Strictly winners:

Loading the player...

The 35-year-old dancer has starred on Strictly since 2016, performing in the big group numbers. His wife Katya, meanwhile, has been partnered with Ed Balls, Joe McFadden and Seann Walsh over the years. She and Joe won the series in 2017 but this year, Katya and Seann made headlines for more controversial reasons.

MORE: All the best royal moments of 2018

The pair found themselves at the centre of a kissgate scandal, after they were pictured smooching on a night out in London. Seann's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries went on to dump the comedian, while Neil and Katya have remained together. At the time, Katya issued a public apology, tweeting: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

Neil's wife Katya won the series last year

MORE: Ant McPartlin leaves I'm a Celebrity group to focus on recovery

Neil followed the apology with a defiant Instagram post, sharing a shirtless photo of himself and highlighting "positive vibes" and "Monday motivation". In a tongue-in-cheek post, he wrote: "It's Monday and if you don't mind I'm just going to hang out by the rocks with my smouldering look."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.