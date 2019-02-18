Emma Willis reveals sad news as she pays emotional tribute End of an era!

Emma Willis has revealed some very sad news for former Big Brother fans – the house is officially being knocked down after its axing from Channel 5. Posting a picture of the building site, she wrote on Instagram: "Sad times listening to this going on outside my dressing room this weekend... RIP BB house." Plenty of fans replied to express their disappointment, too, with one writing: "Makes me so sad… all these years I've watched it. Still can’t believe that’s it and it’s all over," and another adding: "Oh no. I was hoping people would change their minds."

An emotional Emma during the Big Brother final

Having hosted the show for many years and been a fan for even longer, Emma has spoken before of her sadness at Big Brother's closing. She struggled to hold back her tears after the announcement was first made, while addressing the news during spin-off show Big Brother's Bit On The Side in September 2018.

Emma Willis' new homeware line features the sweetest sentimental touch

Visibly upset, she said: "This should be a positive thing because we should just show everybody how great this programme is, and we should love it and embrace it and give it the send off it deserves. I've also been here before when it finished, so I'm like, 'Oh yeah, we buried it and then it came back to life'. It was brilliant actually, with all the changes that the production team have made this series for Celebrity and the one we’re about to enter."

Loading the player...

She added: "I think they’ve taken all the brilliant bits from the past and brought them back and mixed them with something different for the future, because it’s been on for a long time and it has to be different. So I think they've made… I'm getting emotional now too… they've made a brilliant mix."

The Voice host Emma Willis has the BEST hair! Her stylist reveals all the secrets

Emma's fellow host Rylan Clark has also often spoken of the impact the show made on him. Ahead of the final episode, he tweeted: "You literally shaped my career and my personal life and I’ll forever be grateful. From day one I was a fan, became a housemate, winner, and host and I’ll never find anything like you again. @bbuk. The life I’ve got now is all because of you. Big Brother, I’ll get back to you."