Emma Willis' new homeware line features the sweetest sentimental touch The mum-of-three has her own line with Dunelm

Emma Willis has gone out of her way to ensure her eponymous homeware collection for Dunelm reflects her style and personality, and she also appears to have given a special nod to one of her children with the latest addition to the high-street collection.

The Voice presenter has created a duvet cover called Grace – which may well be a nod to her youngest daughter Trixie-Grace, who turns three in May. The pretty reversible design was inspired by Emma’s love of Wisteria, and features a navy and white painted floral vine motif on one side, and horizontal stripes on the other.

Emma Willis has designed a new duvet cover called Grace

Emma has focused on the classic colour combination with her other designs, including a polka dot bedspread that she says is just like many of her most-loved pieces in her wardrobe. "If you open up my wardrobe you’ll find a lot of navy, white and polka dots. This bedding set is the perfect combination of them all!" the mum-of-three captioned a photo of the design on Instagram.

GALLERY: Inside Emma and Matt Willis' beautiful Hertfordshire home

The 42-year-old previously surprised fans by admitting she has lots of animal prints in her home, which inspired another of her designs. "I can't pick a favourite piece because I love it all," Emma said in a video on Instagram. "All of it has either come from things that are in my home or things that are in my wardrobe. My house, believe it or not, has a lot of leopard print. I've got leopard print headboards, leopard print curtains, there’s a lot of leopard print!"

Emma has incorporated her designs into her family home

Emma lives in a beautiful Hertfordshire home with Busted star Matt Willis and their three children. The couple occasionally offer glimpses at the family residence on social media, showing their huge back garden that boasts undisturbed country views. And of course she has already incorporated pieces from her Dunelm line into the property, with one snap of her daughter’s bedroom showing she has a pretty pink and grey leopard print bedcover from the collection.

MORE: Emma Willis reveals details on her surprising bedroom decor

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.