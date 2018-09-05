Emma Willis reveals she is desperate to do Strictly – but one thing's stopping her The TV presenter admitted it would be "terrifying"

Emma Willis has revealed she would love to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, but there are a couple of things that are holding her back. The TV presenter, who shares three young children with husband Matt Willis, told the Daily Star: "To be standing there, with millions of people watching you before your first dance – and you're not a natural dancer but you've got to suddenly have rhythm... that would be terrifying. In an alternative universe I'd jump at the chance but, at the minute, with three kids and all my work it's wishful thinking."

Emma, 42, is the proud mum to Isabelle, nine, Ace, six, and two-year-old Trixie. She is also one of the most sought-after presenters in British television, whose TV credits include Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, The Voice UK and Sunday Morning Breakfast. Emma has also had appearances on This Morning, Loose Women and Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Emma reveals how she juggles her work:

In her home life, the TV star and her husband Matt define couple goals and are much loved by their fans. In July, they marked their tenth wedding anniversary by renewing their vows and inviting friends including Tom and Giovanna Fletcher and Marvin and Rochelle Humes. The celebrations took place at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire where the couple first tied the knot in 2008.

Emma shares three children with husband Matt

Emma has previously spoken about her decision to have three children, revealing that she was inspired by her own mum. She told Loose Women: "It was all lovely. We were sleeping again. They got on brilliantly and we had a lovely little even number. But then I was getting to 40 and my mum was 40 when she had my sister and it was her third and I probably thought I'd be the same because I'm obsessed with my mum. She's amazing."

The TV star is one of the most sought-after presenters in British television

On how they keep their romance alive, Emma has previously told HELLO!: "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!"

