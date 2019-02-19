Josephine Jobert reveals REAL reason she left Death in Paradise We will miss Florence!

Just a few days after Death in Paradise fans were shocked to learn that Josephine Jobert, who played DS Florence Cassell, was exiting the show for good, the actress has opened up about the real reason why she left the series. In a video posted to the official Death in Paradise Twitter page, the star admitted that it was for "personal and professional" reasons.

Josephine opened up about leaving the show

She explained: "Just a message to just say thank you and goodbye. For those who watched episode six you now know I'm leaving Death in Paradise. I quit the show for personal and professional reasons - nothing dramatic I swear! Everything is fine it's just that I've been working on Death in Paradise for five years... I loved every minute every minute of it. I'm going to miss the show, I'm going to miss Toby and Ardal and Shyko and everyone so it's been a tough decision, but that's life."

READ: The real reason why Kris Marshall left Death in Paradise

Joséphine has been a part of the Death in Paradise family for five years and it’s so hard to say goodbye, we'll miss you @Josie_official! Check out this exclusive video she recorded just for you!#DeathInParadise! pic.twitter.com/2BN0AdFz9B — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) February 18, 2019

She also thanked the fans, adding: "The show is also a success because of you and that's important so thanks for everything... I'll be watching too!" Writing on her personal account, she also posted a sweet message which read: "You have no idea how all your messages make me feel. I’m grateful and blessed. Thank you so much. You gave the smile and you made my heart melt." The official Twitter account also wished Josephine well, writing: "Joséphine has been a part of the Death in Paradise family for five years and it’s so hard to say goodbye, we'll miss you @Josie_official!" In Thursday night's episode, fans were devastated to discover when Florence was shot and left for dead. After recovering, she found out that her fiancé, Patrice, was tragically killed. As a result, Josephine's character decided to leave the island and go travelling.

READ: Another cast member leaves Death in Paradise following heartbreaking exit