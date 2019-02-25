Viewers have mixed reaction to shock Best Picture win at the Oscars Find out what viewers had to say

Viewers had a mixed reaction to the surprise Best Picture win at the Oscars. While fans and critics alike had predicted that Roma and The Favourite were the frontrunners for the accolade at the Academy Awards, Green Book ended up taking home the prestigious award - giving viewers a mixed reaction due to controversy surrounding the film. While the film was inspired by jazz star Don Shirley, and his relationship with his driver, Tony Valleglona, his family were unhappy with the film, and claimed that they were not approached for their approval and that the film didn't accurately represented Don's relationship with Tony.

After the surprise win, one person wrote: "Don Shirley’s family hated #GreenBook so much that Mahershala Ali had to personally apologise. Awarding this travesty of a movie with Best Picture is the most disappointing thing the Academy could have done tonight." Another person added: "Remember when Green Book won Best Picture? Man, that choice did not age well." Fans were also quick to point out that the film's director, Peter Farrelly, thanks Viggo Mortensen first and foremost before speaking about Don Shirley. In his speech, he said: "The whole story is about love, it's about loving each other, despite our differences, and finding out the truth about who we are, we're the same people. This doesn't start, by the way, without Viggo Mortensen. All these awards are because Viggo and Mahershala and Linda, but it started with Viggo."

In response, one viewer tweeted: "Peter Farrelly thanked Viggo Mortensen and not Dr. Don Shirley," before another added: "And that's all you need to know about Green Book." Black KkKlansman Spike Lee was reportedly among those furious by the film's surprise win, and allegedly tried to walk out of the awards ceremony after it was announced. Associated Press journalist Andrew Dalton wrote: "Spike Lee was visibly angry when Green Book was announced as the winner of best picture at the Oscars, waving his arms in disgust and appearing to try to storm out of the Dolby Theatre before he was stopped at the doors. He returned to his seat when the speeches were over."

