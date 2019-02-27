ITV and BBC announce brand new streaming service - BritBox Forget Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime, and meet BritBox!

It looks like all of our British TV show dreams are about to become true as BBC and ITV have announced joint plans to introduce a new streaming service for UK audiences. BritBox will feature the best of British boxsets from both networks, and will be conveniently located all in one place – meaning that you won't have to trawl through your other favourite streaming services to find a show!

BritBox will include ITV and BBC box sets

Speaking about their plans, BBC's Director-General Tony Hall said: "I am delighted that the BBC and ITV are working together on something truly special - BritBox. A new streaming service delivering the best home-grown content to the public who love it best. The service will have everything from old favourites to recent shows and brand new commissions. It's an exciting time for the viewing public. Both organisations are delighted with the success of their BritBox streaming service in North America, which is ahead of expectations, having already broken through targets with over half a million subscribers." CEO of ITV Carolyn McCall added: "BritBox will be the home for the best of British creativity - celebrating the best of the past, the best of today and investing in new British originated content in the future."

The streaming service announcement had a mixed reaction on Twitter, with some people pointing out that they wouldn't want to pay for a streaming service when they already pay for a TV licence. One person wrote: "I don't understand why #BritBox is being launched in the UK. We pay to watch the programmes through our licences on live TV and get them for free on iPlayer and Hub?" However, another person countered: "We don't get much archive programming on iPlayer/ITV Hub which is what BritBox will be more about. It's the same as paying for BBC DVDs on top of the licence fee. Also many pay for ITV Hub to get it ad free."

