Fleabag season 2 air date confirmed - and it's sooner than you might think! Olivia Colman is set to make a comeback as the Godmother

Attention Phoebe Waller-Bridge fans! After a long wait, BBC has confirmed the return of Fleabag season two, and it's sooner than you might think! The network revealed that the hit dark comedy would return to BBC Three on Monday 4 March, and since its channel is online, it will be released at 10am! The series will also be shown on BBC One on Monday at 10.35pm.

Olivia Colman will reprise her role as Godmother

The official synopsis for the first episode reads: "The eponymous Fleabag returns, joining an uncomfortable family dinner to celebrate Godmother and Dad's engagement. Alongside familiar faces - uptight sister Claire, and her alcoholic husband Martin, Fleabag finds herself intrigued by Godmother's new Priest. The evening comes to a tempestuous end however, when an unexpected attack brings old tensions bubbling to the surface."

The first series of the comedy drama starred Phoebe Waller-Bridge as 'Fleabag', a twenty-something café owner in London who narrates the lives of her family and friends around her, all the while keeping a dark secret that gradually descends the comedy into pathos as it looks at themes such as grief and guilt. The series was originally a one-woman show, and Phoebe has previously opened up about the huge success of the story, telling Harper's Bazaar: "The reaction has been really quite emotional, actually. I'm constantly on the brink of tears in conversation about things that happen to people. People connect to a character like that and they say they can relate so deeply, even if it's just to one aspect of her. But the women who have been talking to me about this character, there's an urgency with which they tell me they feel like they are a bit more normal because Fleabag has become popular."

