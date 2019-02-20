Brand new Jane the Virgin season five trailer has HUGE revelation – watch it here! What happened to Michael?!

Warning, spoilers ahead! After months of waiting, fans of Jane the Virgin have finally been treated with the first trailer for the show's fifth and final series, and the short teaser has already given us some much-needed answers! The season four cliffhanger shocked viewers when it was revealed that Michael, who died in season three, has actually been alive the entire time, leading fans to speculate just what had happened to him.

Michael is back from the dead in season five

The trailer shows a shocked Jane speaking to Michael, who appeared to look at her without any emotion. Later in the clip, Jane can be seen introducing him to their much loved cat, while her father, Rogelio, tells Michael his name repeatedly, which seems to confirm the theory that Michael is suffering from amnesia. Fans have a mixed reaction to the revelation, with one writing: "Of course Michael has amnesia. So of course Jane will be conflicted. Just when things were getting good with Rafael. Ugghhh," while another added: "Michael's flat, emotionless delivery of 'Jane'. Jane's delivery. 'My husband just came back from the dead.' Michael's blank look in the face of Rogelio. HE TOTALLY HAS AMNESIA."

However, not everyone was convinced, with one person commenting: "I'm still with my theory that it's a twin brother or something. He clearly doesn't remember any of them and I hope Jane doesn't try to patch things out with him." The comedy drama spent much of its first three seasons centred on a love triangle between Jane, Michael and Rafael, which was resolved when Jane married Michael. However, after his 'death', Jane grew closer to Rafael once again, and as such Michael's return to the show has sparked a discussion among fans on who she should be with. One person wrote: "Michael is a cutie but I'm team Rafael," while another added: "I'VE WAITED FOR TWO YEARS BUT IT WAS ALL WORTH IT."

