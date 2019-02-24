Baptiste: Everything you need to know about the new BBC One drama We're so glad Julien Baptiste is back on our screens!

Fans of The Missing – this is one for you! Although the crime drama isn't back for season three (yet), the creators behind the hugely popular series are back with a spin-off based on the fan favourite detective, Julien Baptiste, as he attempts to locate a missing woman. Find out everything you need to know about the BBC One show here…

What is Baptiste about?

The TV show is a spin-off of the hugely popular series, and focuses on the detective from The Missing's two series – Julien Baptiste. In the spin-off series, which is set two years after the events of the original show, the French detective is trying to search for a missing sex worker in Amsterdam after her uncle reports her missing. Speaking about the character, BBC drama controller Piers Wenger explained: "This first series of Baptiste will allow us to discover more about Julien than ever before as he is parachuted into the centre of a shocking and wide-ranging crime story."

Where is Baptiste set?

Baptiste takes place in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and is also filmed in Antwerp in Belgium and Deal in Kent. In the series, Baptiste is spending time in the city when he is asked by his ex-girlfriend and the police commissioner in the city, Marta, for help in tracking down a young woman who may have disappeared in the red light district.

Who stars in Baptiste?

Tchéky Karyo plays the title role of Julien Baptiste. The Turkish-born French actor is best known in the UK for playing the same role in the critically acclaimed show The Missing, where his character is suffering from a brain tumour but refusing surgery during the investigation. Tchéky has also starred in The Patriot, Bad Boys and French action series, No Limit. Tom Hollander also stars in the series as Edward Stratton, an uncle desperate to be reunited with his missing niece. Tom has also starred in films including About Time and Netflix's recent smash hit, Bird Box.

Where can you watch Baptiste?

The second episode of Baptiste airs on Sunday 24 February, but don't worry, if you haven't started watching it yet, you can catch up on BBC iPlayer whenever you like! The six-part series will air on Sunday 24 February at 9pm on BBC One.