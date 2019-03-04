Endeavour announces season seven – but fans might have to wait a while! Did you enjoy the Endeavour finale?

Endeavour might be over for another series, but it won't be long until our favourite inspector is back on our screens! ITV has confirmed that Endeavour has been renewed for a seventh series, but fans will unfortunately have quite a while to wait for it! The series will be filmed later in 2019, and will air in 2020. Speaking about the upcoming series, the show's creator Russell Lewis said: "We're thrilled ITV has asked #TeamEndeavour to continue to add to the Casebook of Colin Dexter's immortal creation, and take E. Morse and Oxford’s Finest into a new decade of decimalisation, package holidays, the Oil Crisis, Blackouts, Three Day Weeks, and Europa Endlos."

Endeavour will be back for season seven

Polly Hill, Head of Drama at ITV, added: "We're incredibly proud of Endeavour and delighted to have recommissioned the drama for a seventh series. Writer and creator Russell Lewis continues to engage viewers with carefully crafted stories for Endeavour and Thursday as we move into the 1970s. We're grateful to the production team at Mammoth Screen for continuing to deliver such a high quality drama." Fans praised the final episode on Sunday night, with one person writing: "If that series of Endeavour doesn't win numerous awards then I don't know what else they need to do, acting, writing, directing, all fabulous. Well done everyone involved, you should be proud." Another person added: "It might sound like sacrilege but that superlative #endeavour finale surpassed even the best of classic #Morse itself. Am I allowed to say that?"

READ: Line of Duty fans have furious reaction to the season five trailer

Loading the player...

Speaking to Radio Times about what to expect from season six, Morse actor Shaun Evans said: "I'm interested in stories. What is it about people sitting around a campfire and telling each other tales to illuminate, to entertain, to educate, to inspire? And what about all the amazing histories and religions and books there are? In this line of work, you should know more about things."

READ: Who is the actor who plays Baptiste?