Line of Duty fans have furious reaction to the season five trailer
Who is H in Line of Duty?
The season five trailer for Line of Duty dropped over the weekend, and saw everyone's favourite AC-12 squad – Steve, Kate and Ted Hastings – attempt to uncover a huge conspiracy within the police. However, the trailer also seemed to tease that the person behind the police corruption – who has the codename 'H', was none other than DCI Ted Hasting himself – leading fans to have the same furious (and hilarious) reaction to the teaser.
Stephen Graham is the main guest star in the new series
One person wrote: "Please don't making Hastings 'H', I don't think I'd ever be able to trust a TV show ever again if you did," while another added: "Argh!!! When?!! WHENNNNNN?!! If Hastings turns out to be H I genuinely don't know if I'll get over it. Ever. #notyoufella." A third person addressed the creator of the show, Jed Mercurio, writing: "I swear to god, Mercurio, if you make Hastings a baddie, you and me: we're finished! Finished I tell you!" Speaking about the upcoming series himself, Jed wrote: "We're all thrilled with how well series five of #LineOfDuty has come together. Hopefully it won't be too long before it's on @BBCOne."
Speaking about what fans can expect from the new series, Steve Arnott actor Martin Compston told Press Association: "Expect the unpredictable, as ever. That is pretty much it. It will be a big ride this year, it will be good." He also opened up about swapping his Scottish accent out for his English one in the show, explaining: "When you do an accent you do the voice and you immediately hear the character because it's separate from you, but at the end of the day it's a lot easier when you can go in and talk in your own accent or a clipped version of your own accent."