Find out everything you need to know about Derry Girls

The first season of Derry Girls became a smash hit thanks to its brilliant 90s nostalgia, hilarious storylines and an A-grade performance from its excellent cast as they depicted growing up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. Now the show is back for season two, but what will we have in store on our return to Derry (or Londonderry, depending on your preference)? Find out everything you need to know here…

When is Derry Girls on?

Fans won't have to wait long at all, as series two of the show premieres on Tuesday 5 March at 21:15pm on Channel 4, and will be on Channel 4's streaming site shortly after. Unfortunately the series doesn't all drop at once, so fans will have to tune in every week for the latest episode.

What is the first episode about?

The first episode sees our favourite gang, Erin, Orla, Claire, Michelle and the wee English fella (also known as James) go on a trip for 'Friends Across the Barricade', a school trip with boys from a Protestant school. Speaking about the episode, the show's creator Lisa McGee explained: "The girls go on a scheme, which I actually went on, and which every person who grew up where I did, have been on when they were teenagers."

Is there a Derry Girls trailer?

The trailer for Derry Girls teases more adventures for the gang, as the gang plan to go to a Take That concert, trying to find boyfriends during Friends Across the Barricade and dancing to Oops Upside Your Head during a school disco, classic! Watch the full trailer for season two below. You can also catch up on season one on 4OD.

Who is in the cast of Derry Girls?

The main cast, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney are all back for the new series, while Death in Paradise star Ardal O'Hanlon will also feature in the show as Eamonn, who is an "awkward, middle-aged mummy’s boy of the Quinn/McCool extended family".

