Find out where it is filmed and who is in the cast of The Bay The Bay will premiere on ITV on Wednesday evening

Are you missing Death in Paradise? Fortunately, a whole new crime drama is about to hit our TV screens, and we couldn't be more excited! From the amazing cast, to the storyline, to when it is on, find out everything you need to know about ITV's latest series, The Bay…

Where is The Bay filmed?

Although the series focuses on a missing person's investigation, it doesn't mean the scenery isn't picturesque! If fans of the show fancy a tour, they should head to Morecambe and the surrounding area in Lancashire. The show was filmed there over the summer of 2018 – so we suggest paying a visit in the warm weather!

Who is in the cast of The Bay?

The show has a stellar cast led by Morven Christie, who plays Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong. Fans might recognise the actress, who starred opposite Vicky McClure in the psychological drama The Replacement. She has also starred in Grantchester and Ordeal by Innocence. Speaking about her character, she said: "Lisa is such a refreshingly real character – brilliant and flawed, trying to make everything work, and often failing. I adore her." Meanwhile, Robin Hood himself Jonas Armstrong plays Sean Meredith, the stepfather of the twins who go missing in the show. Jonas played Robin in the popular BBC show Robin Hood, and has also appeared in Death in Paradise and Line of Duty. EastEnders star Lindsey Coulson also stars in the series as Penny, while This is England actress Chanel Cresswell plays Kelly Jenkins.

What is The Bay about?

According to ITV, the series follows DS Lisa Armstrong, who is "assigned to a missing persons investigation in Morecambe, at first it seems like any other – tragic, but all too familiar". It continues: "As a police Family Liaison Officer, she's trained never to get emotionally involved. Her job is to support families during the worst time of their lives whilst also to be the eyes and ears of the police investigation; a cuckoo in the nest. But there's something very different about this particular case. With horror Lisa realises she's got a personal connection with this frightened family; one that could compromise her and the investigation. As she grapples to get justice for the grieving family, Lisa discovers it could come at the cost of her own."