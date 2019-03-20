Fans have mixed reaction to Richard Gere's new drama MotherFatherSon Are you sticking with MotherFatherSon?

The third episode of BBC's latest drama, MotherFatherSon, airs on BBC Two on Wednesday night, and fans have had a seriously mixed reaction to the show. The series follows Richard Gere as Max, a businessman whose life is thrown into disarray after his son, Caden, suffers a stroke – giving Max's estranged wife Kathryn an opportunity to reconnect with her son – beginning a family feud with her husband.

Helen McCrory plays Kathryn

Some fans have been enjoying the gripping show, with one writing: "I know #MotherFatherSon is pretty out there… but I have to say – it's compelling stuff. The main cast are all just incredible." Another person added: "Utterly baffled by the criticism for @TheBBCtv #MotherFatherSon Richard Gere is one of the most sinister characters I've ever had the misfortune to view; of course @realjosephmawle is faultless as ever & my all-encompassing jealousy of Helen McCrory is becoming silly." Fans were also shocked by the final scenes of episode two, which saw Caden attempt to rip out his stitches in scenes that one viewer described as a "Greek tragedy".

However, others were less impressed by the drama, with one tweeting: "I finally caught up with the second episode of #MotherFatherSon. I thought the first episode poor, but given the good cast, I gave it another chance, but I won't be watching any more. It's tedious in the extreme. All the characters are unpleasant. There's no discernible story." Another person added: "Just watched first episode of #MotherFatherSon. It's utter trash." The third episode of the eight-part series sees Caden moved to a rehabilitation centre where he meets a new military intelligence agent, Orla. The synopsis adds: "Max's enemies are beginning to circle, sensing that his British media empire may be weakening."

