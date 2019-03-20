Why there'll be a Coronation Street and EastEnders clash next week Which will you choose?

Soap fans should prepare for their worst nightmare next week, as Coronation Street and EastEnders are set to clash. The shows will overlap on Friday 29 March, following the dramatic factory explosion storyline in Corrie. The ITV soap will air an hour-long special episode starting from 7:30pm, with BBC show EastEnders due to broadcast halfway through at its usual time of 8pm. Usually, special episodes are split up into two or broadcast at an earlier time - but the two soapland favourites will go head-to-head.

It's not the first time that fans have become frustrated with altered schedules recently, and it's not set to be the last. This week, Coronation Street will be aired on Sunday instead of Friday - because of the Euro 2020 football match between England and Czech Republic. Emmerdale is also set to air at the same time as EastEnders on Tuesday 26 March.

But fans will be keen to keep track of Corrie over the coming weeks, as one family face devastation at the loss of a loved one following the factory roof collapse. Sally Dynevor and Connie Hyde appeared on Monday's Loose Women to talk about the storyline. While Connie – who plays Gina Seddon – was in the studio, Sally – who plays Sally Metcalfe – spoke from the ITV set in Manchester. During the chat, Sally spoke about her co-star Connie in the past tense, causing many fans to speculate that Gina will be the one who dies. Sally said: "It was" amazing working with Connie, rather than "it is." She said: "It was – has been amazing to work with Connie Hyde." We'll have to tune in to find out what happens...

