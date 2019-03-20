Celebrity Juice fans SHOCKED by Keith Lemon's impressive secret talent He's not just hilarious

Celebrity Juice presenter Keith Lemon is perhaps best known for his wickedly funny sense of humour, outrageous pranks and 'unique' personal style - but did you know that he has a secret talent? The 45-year-old host shared a drawing on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, and fans were shocked with how good it was. The drawing showed his impression on Kylie Minogue and Mick Hutchence from when they dated during the 1990s. He captioned the post: "Been drawing many fings today here’s @kylieminogue and Michael Hutchence back in’t day #maxq #inxs."

Fans applauded Keith for his exposed skill, with one writing: "The funniest man on the planet and a fab artist too." Another added: "That's really good -Ii knew exactly who they were without reading your post. Bloody talent there Keith!" And a third said: "You really really are a man of many talents and excel at everything you do!"

Keith is currently preparing for the return of Celebrity Juice, with the new series scheduled to air on Thursday. Paddy McGuiness will replace Ferne Cotton who decided to leave the show after ten years following the latest series. Keith has also been giving fans behind-the-scenes glimpses of filming, including a snap of Holly Willoughby who he caught unawares during a break. Emily Atack, John Barrowman and Howard Donald and Mark Wright have all joined team captains Holly and Paddy for the opening show this week.

